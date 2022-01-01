Go
Toast

Parlor Doughnuts- Lexington

We are a craft doughnut and coffee shop offering an array of unique bakery items, including our original layered doughnuts; vegan, gluten-friendly, and keto-friendly products; artisanal breakfasts; and specialty coffee. Our goal is to efficiently deliver a superior product, at a moderate price, with exceptional service, in a comfortable setting.

630 Euclid Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

630 Euclid Avenue

Lexington KY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co

No reviews yet

LET US ROLL YOU A FAT ONE & POUR YOU A COLD ONE!

Fiddletree

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

No reviews yet

Horses. Bourbon. Barbeque. Renders.

Pearlstar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston