Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
1248 N Collins Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1248 N Collins Blvd
Covington LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Carreta - Covington
Come in and enjoy!
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
Great local restaurant and bar featuring 30 draft beers, excellent wine list, and craft cocktails!
Mattina Bella
Come in and enjoy!
Oxlot 9
Looking forward to serving everyone!