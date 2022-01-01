Go
Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

410 St. Cloud Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken "Patsy"$4.00
Fettuccine Carbonara$16.00
Fettuccine served with prosciutto, onions, peas, romano cheese in a white cream sauce.
Penne Puttanesca$15.00
Penne with capers, anchovies, garlic, olives, romano cheese served in a spicy, red marinara sauce.
Penne Vodka$15.00
Penne served in a fresh tomato sauce with vodka, cream, romano cheese and fresh basil.
Cavatelli Cavolfiore$16.00
Roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, pecorino brodo, virgin olive oil and toasted garlic bread crumbs
Turkey "Patsy"$4.00
Pappardelle Bolognese$17.00
A classic “ragu” style sauce from Bologna prepared in patsy’s fashion.
Orecchiette con Rabe$16.00
Little ear-shaped pasta with broccoli rabe sautéed in garlic, lugana sausage and extra virgin olive oil.
Spaghetti con Burrata$17.00
Spaghetti served in a San Marzano tomato sauce with fresh basil, garlic and a fresh burrata ball.
Fresh Pasta: Linguini$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

410 St. Cloud Ave

West Orange NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
