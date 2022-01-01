Go
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

Come in and enjoy!

630 N Main St

Popular Items

Coffee$4.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap*$15.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chicken breast
and Caesar dressing
Eggs & Meat & Hashbrowns$11.00
Served with ham, bacon, or sausage
plus hashbrowns or pancakes
Paul's Wrap*$15.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chicken strips,
Cheddar cheese and a side of ranch
dressing
Garden Omelette*$13.00
Filled with fresh mushrooms, fresh
spinach, broccoli, green peppers, onions,
tomatoes, and smothered with goat
cheese
Western Omelette*$12.00
Filled with ham, onions, green peppers,
and smothered with American cheese
Bacon$4.00
Greek Chicken Wrap*$15.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheese,
pepperoncini, beets, red onions, Greek
olives and a side of Paul’s homemade
Greek dressing
Soup Bowl$5.00
Greek Salad*$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheese,
pepperoncini, red onions, beets, and Greek
olives
Location

Rochester Hills MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
