The Barn Fenton

284 Reviews

$$

715 torrey rd

Fenton, MI 48309

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Nacho Mountain
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Burger

Bacon Brie Burger

$13.99

Barn Burger

$13.99

California Burger

$13.99

CYO 1/2 Burger

$11.99

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Knife & Fork Burger

$14.99

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

BLT Pizza

$12.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Garlic Brie Pizza

$12.99

Favorites

Bangin Barn Shrimp

$11.99

Barn Dip

$9.00

Barn Nuggets

$8.99

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Guacamole And Chips

$9.99

Nacho Mountain

$14.99

Tater Kegs

$9.99

Wings

$12.99

Steak Bites

$14.99

Burrito Bar

Taco Dinner (3)

$9.99

BYO Bowl

$10.99

BYO Burrito

$9.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Entree

2 Piece Fish

$13.99

3 Piece Fish

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast (6oz)

$11.99

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Extra Piece Of Cod

$4.00

NY Strip Dinner

$20.99Out of stock

Porterhouse Dinner

$26.99Out of stock

Fry Bar

Bacon Jack Fries

$9.99

BYO Fries

$4.99

BYO TOTS

$4.99

Poutine

$11.99

Kid's

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Nacho

$6.99

Kid’s Burger

$6.99

Kid’s Burrito

$6.99

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid’s Grandma’s Noodles

$6.99

Kid’s Pizza

$6.99

Sandwich/Wrap

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Cali Wrap

$12.59

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.59

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.59

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

French Dip

$13.99

Golden Gate

$11.99

Jack O'neill

$12.99

Philly Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Reuben

$12.99

Southwest Steak Wrap

$13.99

Three Little Pigs Burrito

$14.99Out of stock

Turkey Rueben

$11.99Out of stock

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Venice Beach Chicken

$12.99

Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Sides

Dressings

Wing Sauce

2oz Pizza Sauce

$0.50

4oz Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.50

2oz Side of Tartar

$0.50

4oz Side of Tarter

$1.00

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

4oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz Side of Salsa

$0.50

4oz Side of Salsa

$1.00

4oz Guacamole

$2.50

4oz Side of Queso

$2.50

4oz Side Barn Dip

$2.50

4oz Grandma's Sauce

$2.50

2oz Maple Aioli

$0.50

4oz Side of Gravy

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$1.99

4oz Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Veggies

$3.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$4.99

Basket of Potato Chips

$2.99

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Of Grandmas Noodles

$5.99

8oz Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Carrots & Celery

$3.00

4oz Side of Cucumber

$0.50

Soup/Salad

Bowl of Chili

$6.99Out of stock

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Bowl of Chicken Corn Chowder

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Cup of Chicken Corn Chowder

$3.99

Fresh Coastal

$12.99

House Salad

$9.99

EXAMPLE: Comes with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheese, Croutons

Side Salad

$5.00

TAKE OUT ITEMS

Mustard Packet

Ketchup Packets

Mayo Packets

Silverware

Napkins

Pub Crawl Ticket

Pub Crawl Ticket

$30.00
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

715 torrey rd, Fenton, MI 48309

Directions

The Barn Fenton image

