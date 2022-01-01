Go
Toast

FroRoToGo PaveMint

Order To Go from PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse

9 S Commerce Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Commerce Street Tacos$12.00
(3) flour tortillas, choice of smoked meat or impossible burger, queso fresco, cilantro, red onion, side of salsa
Pick 3 Platter$19.00
choose three meats, traditional bbq sauce, cole slaw, a selection of pickles & Texas toast
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.00
chopped brisket, bbq sauce, slaw, toasted bun
Pretzel And Beer Cheese$8.50
10 oz soft pretzels, beer cheese, spicy brown mustard
Pick 2 Platter$15.00
choose two meats, traditional bbq sauce, cole slaw, a selection of pickles & Texas toast
Smokehouse Wings$9.00
6 jumbo wings smoked and fried, choice of sauce
PM Burger$11.00
half pound black angus beef burger, smoked gouda, tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo, toasted bun
Superior Platter$25.00
three meats, choice of 2 sides, traditional bbq sauce, cole slaw, a selection of pickles & Texas toast
French Fries$4.00
fried potato sticks
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
pulled pork, bbq sauce, slaw, toasted bun
See full menu

Location

9 S Commerce Ave

Front Royal VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal

No reviews yet

We are a specialty coffee roastery and cafe serving 100% gluten free food!

ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Manor Line Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Now providing online ordering and contactless curbside pickup!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston