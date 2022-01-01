Go
Toast

Pazzo - Andover

Come on in and enjoy!

10 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing (anchovies on request)
Slow Roasted Chicken Wings$12.00
Balsamic & garlic marinated wings
Cheese Pizza (No Basil)$14.00
Tomato sauce, extra fresh mozzarella
Shroom Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella , fontina, roasted mushrooms , spinach
House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, balsamic
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Plum tomato sauce, pepperoni , mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella , basil
Potato Pizza$15.00
Shaved potatoes, pancetta , garlic oil, chives , fontina , mozzarella
Arugula Pizza$15.00
Plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula & aged balsamic
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, feta, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, tomatoes, cucumber , hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

10 Main Street

Andover MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elm Square Oyster Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The BrickYard

No reviews yet

Woburn's new upscale restaurant and lounge. We feature USDA Prime grade burgers, authentic Italian thin crust pizza & other high quality dishes. Please stop by for dinner or to watch the latest game.

LaRosa's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sauce Andolinis 15sx

No reviews yet

Addictive Burgers and Spicy Wings in Downtown Andover.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston