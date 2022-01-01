Go
The Peacock Bar & Grill

Serving the Corvallis community since 1929

125 SW 2ND ST

Popular Items

1/3 lb Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. We add sautéed mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese
Chef Salad$13.00
A bed of mixed greens topped with lean ham, smoked turkey, sliced egg, Swiss and cheddar cheese
Three Golden Pancakes with Ham$10.00
1/3 lb Cajun Cheddar Burger$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese and Cajun sauce
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.50
Covered with bacon bits and cheese
1/3 lb Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Topped with strips of bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Strip Tenders$12.00
Served with fries
Side of Hashbrowns$2.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Chargrilled chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad
Location

Corvallis OR

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
