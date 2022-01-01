Go
Peat's Cider Social offers a one-of-a-kind hard cider drinking experience featuring a newly remodeled taproom and pet-friendly patio. Stop in for the hard cider, made locally at the family farm, and stay to socialize over the family-friendly bowling and arcade games.

Wednesday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Apr-Jun$120.00
This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Wednesday Nights, 6-8PM.
We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter.
This 8-week league will start the last week of April and run through the end of June, working around any expected holiday closures.
There are only 8 teams available for league nights.
Thursday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Apr-Jun$120.00
This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Thursday Nights, 6-8PM.
We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter.
This 8-week league will start the last week of April and run through the end of June, working around any expected holiday closures.
There are only 8 teams available for league nights.
22oz Bottle Sneaky Snacker$11.00
Semi-sweet with fresh pressed apple + red currants. 4.5% ABV
Sunday Afternoon Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Apr-Jun$120.00
This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Sunday Afternoons, 4-6PM.
We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 6PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter.
This 8-week league will start the last week of April and run through the end of June, working around any expected holiday closures.
There are only 8 teams available for league nights.
Location

6201 Red Arrow Hwy

Stevensville MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
