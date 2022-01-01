Go
PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction

10150 juntion drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Santa Fe Chicken
with Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Southwest Sauce
Fries Online Orders
Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil
Cheeseburger
with Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard
Reuben$9.49
Corned Beef with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye
Chips Online Orders$1.49
Meatball Sub
Homestyle Meatballs with Melted Provolone, Marinara and Seasonings
Italian
Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added
Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
Build Your Own
Create your own Sub
Pesto Chicken
Grilled Chicken and Melted Swiss with our Creamy Basil Pesto Spread, topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Location

10150 juntion drive

Annapolis junction MD

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

