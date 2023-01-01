Pete's Place Bar & Grill, LLC
Open today 7:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
2040 South 1900 West, Ogden UT 84401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
UTOG Brewing Company - 2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401
No Reviews
2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401 Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurant