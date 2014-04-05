Philly Pretzel Factory - 0208 (Old Bridge Walmart)
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
1126 U.S. 9, Old Bridge NJ 08857
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heirloom Kitchen - Old Bridge - Chef's Table and Cooking School
No Reviews
3853 County Rd 516 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurant