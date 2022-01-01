Go
Toast

Prep Coffee

Small town coffee shop with exceptional food and beverages!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3996 Highway Route 516 • $$

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Peanut Butter Latte$6.25
latte + peanut butter
Iced Cappuccino$5.40
espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance
Overnight Oats: Peanut Butter & Jelly$4.00
Raw rolled oats, combined with a flavored cream base and left to soak overnight for the perfect creamy texture.
Cream Base - 360 cals | 24g C | 24g F | 6g P
Almond Base - 185 cals | 23g C | 5g F | 6g P
Iced Coconut Macaroon$6.25
coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon
Cali Burrito$10.00
Egg, Avocado, Jersey Tomato, Corn, Roasted Red Onion, Spicy Salsa Roja
Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken + Tomato + Corn + Red Onions + Queso Blanco
520 cals | 11g C | 12g F | 87g P
Overnight Oats: Oreo$4.00
Raw rolled oats, combined with a flavored cream base and left to soak overnight for the perfect creamy texture.
Cream Base - 360 cals | 23g C | 23g F | 5g P
Almond Base - 190 cals | 24g C | 6g F | 5g P
Iced Mocha Latte$6.40
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Iced Cereal Milk Latte$6.75
house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso
Egg & Cheese$6.00
Farm Fresh Eggs, American Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3996 Highway Route 516

Matawan NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heirloom Kitchen

No reviews yet

Upscale, white-tiled New American kitchen with intimate chef's-table dinners and cooking classes.

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant of Old Bridge has become on of central New Jersey's premier restaurants serving fine Italian cuisine, gourmet seafood, world class entrees and delectable desserts.

Mosaic Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pine Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston