Pianta LLC

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

408 Atwells Avenue

Providence, RI 02909

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

'Chicken' Broccoli Alfredo (NF*)$23.00
'chicken' cutlet over buttery cauliflower alfredo with roasted garlic broccoli
Super Caesar (GF, SF*)$14.00
Crisp romaine, quinoa, paprika chickpeas, roasted broccoli, garlic croutons, breadcrumbs, almonds, and parmesan w/house-made Caesar
Country 'Chicken' (NF)$22.00
garlic mashed potatoes, roasted corn, two 'chicken' cutlets, country-style gravy and a southern biscuit with apricot maple butter
'Chicken' Caesar Wrap (NF*)$13.00
Breaded 'chicken' tenders, crisp romaine, parmesan & house-made Caesar
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence RI 02909

