University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
Come in and enjoy!
7500 Challis Road
Popular Items
Location
7500 Challis Road
Brighton MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Gus's Carryout
For over 60 years, it has been our family's tradition to provide our guests the finest food and highest quality of service. All of our restaurants and carry outs use only the freshest ingredients and produce.
JEZEBELS
THE DARK SIDE OF BRIGHTON
Bourbons
We invite friends, family, and perfect strangers to gather and enjoy delicious southern inspired food, craft cocktails, craft beer and wine in a chic environment.