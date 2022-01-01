Go
Pizza Shack - Brandon

Come in and enjoy!

237 West Government Street

Popular Items

Meat Eater
Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pork Sausage, Beef
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Served with Marinara
Kid's Pizza$4.50
Cheese Pizza and choice of one topping
BYOP Small 8"$6.00
Big Nasty
Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Pork Sausage, Beef, and Black Olives
Extra Dressing
Classic Pizza
Traditional Marinara Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Traditional Wings
BYOP Large 14"$16.75
BYOP Medium 12"$12.25
Location

237 West Government Street

Brandon MS

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
