Pizza Shark

Hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches, salads. Order online for quick & easy breakfast, lunch or dinner takeout and delivery.

Popular Items

Mako-Your-Own!$12.00
A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!
The Texas Bull$17.00
It's BBQ time! Freshly roasted pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with our cheese blend, pickled red onion & banana peppers. (Remember the Alamos! The wine, that is! This medium-bodied Malbec is the perfect compliment for pulled pork)
The Goblin Shark
A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli! (FIN FACT: The perfect wine for creamy dishes, Greg Norman Sauvignon Blanc really compliments this deep-sea dweller!)
Cranberry Walnut Salad$10.00
A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing
Tiger Shark$16.00
Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle.
(FIN FACT: Try it with the crisp finish of La Marca Prosecco. The bubbles really work to strengthen the bite of the buffalo sauce!)
Nurse Shark$16.00
This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli.
(FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)
The Great White$14.00
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)
Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing
Megalodon$17.00
Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. (FIN FACT: The Megalodon shark had the most powerful bite of any creature ever known. In honor of that, this pie is best enjoyed with the big & bold flavor of Predator Zinfandel)
Say Cheese!
A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.
Location

403 Pleasant Lake Ave

Harwich MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
