Harwich restaurants you'll love

Pleasant Lake Pizza Shark
403 Pleasant Lake Ave, Harwich
|Popular items
|The Great White
|$14.00
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)
|Nurse Shark
|$16.00
This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli.
(FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)
|Say Cheese!
|$0.00
A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.
Encore Food Truck - Wequassett
2173 Massachusetts Highway 28, East Harwich