PIZZA KARMA

We believe in all things good: good food, good people, good times and doing good. We make our pizzas with the highest quality ingredients and flavors from around the world on our signature naan crust. We serve the pizzas with a smile and we work hard to be good to the earth by composting and recycling all our waste. We contribute to the community by donating a portion of our proceeds to local charitable organizations.
Join us and eat globally, give locally, and feel good.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

8451 Joiner Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)

Popular Items

Cayenne Dusted Crispy Okra Fries$8.00
VEGETARIAN and GLUTEN FREE. Seasoned with black salt. Side buttermilk sauce
Paneer Poppers$8.00
VEGETARIAN. spiced beer-battered extra firm cheese with our signature sauce
Lamb Meatball Pizza$12.99
cardamom & almond lamb meatballs with a mustard-spinach sauce with a house cheese blend (garlic-cilantro crust)
Coconut Shrimp Pizza$13.99
jumbo shrimp with roasted spices, fresh coconut, & lime with coconut milk, fresh curry leaves, & house cheese blend (plain crust)
Build Your Own - Tandoor-Fired (10")$6.99
Paneer Pizza$11.99
firm non-melting cheese (akin to extra-firm tofu in texture) marinated in Greek yogurt & fresh ground spices, roasted in our tandoor, with tomato-fenugreek sauce, shredded mozzarella & topped with lime-kissed onion-pepper medley (plain crust)
Pulled Pork Pizza$11.99
robustly spiced rub of chile de arbol & hand-shredded pulled pork with mustard-spinach sauce & fresh buffalo mozzarella (garlic-cilantro crust)
Stuffed Potato Cakes$8.00
VEGAN. Chiles-spiked spinach greens served with a golden raisin ginger sauce
Chicken Kebab Pizza$11.99
boneless breast of free-range chicken marinated in Greek yogurt, garlic & a blend of fresh ground spices, roasted in our tandoor, with tomato-fenugreek sauce, fresh mozzarella & topped with lime-kissed onion-pepper medley (plain crust)

Attributes and Amenities

Location

8451 Joiner Way

Eden Prairie MN

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

