The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet

Enjoy our house made sandwiches, salads and pizzas, all prepared with the highest quality ingredients from the Premier Gourmet Deli.

3904 Maple Road

Popular Items

Premier House Salad$9.50
Romaine and spring mix lettuces with cucumber, tomato, chickpeas, green olives, celery, house mozzarella cheese blend, homemade croutons, with our house made creamy Italian dressing
Coke- 20 oz Bottle$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
Romaine and spring mix lettuces, Buffalo grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, celery, tomatoes, and our house made peppercorn ranch.
Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza$9.99
Classic Ham Sandwich$8.99
Ham and Provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a ciabatta roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Build Your Own Pizza$8.50
Italian Job Sandwich$10.50
Sopressata, Capicola, Provolone and Lettuce and Tomato, on a ciabatta roll with basil infused mayo.
Classic Turkey Sandwich$8.99
Turkey and American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a ciabatta roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Premier Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine and spring mix lettuces, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and our house made balsamic vinaigrette.
Deluxe Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
White flatbread, Red Sauce, Premier Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Banana and Roasted Red Peppers
Location

3904 Maple Road

Amherst NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
