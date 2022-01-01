Prime 82
American classic cuisine specialising in Steaks and seafood
181 West Town St.
Popular Items
Location
181 West Town St.
Norwich CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Norwich Bowling & Entertainment Center
Come in and enjoy!
Latin Quarters
Come in and enjoy!
Olde Tymes
Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence
La Stella Pizzeria
Italian pizzeria, pasta dishes, grinders, gourmet italian.