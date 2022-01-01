Go
Prime 82

American classic cuisine specialising in Steaks and seafood

181 West Town St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Prime Burger$14.00
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,cheddar,bacon,portobello mushroom,topped with prime steak sauce. Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Greek Salad$13.00
Marinated artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes,red onion,kalamata olives, and feta. served with balsamic vinaigrette
Location

Norwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
