Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

202 Elk Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE$18.00
house smoked pulled pork . Hatch chili . house cheese sauce . fusilli pasta . tomatoes . leafy salad + honey balsamic vinaigrette
BEET + SEED$14.00
roasted beets. baby greens. quinoa. julienne apple. blue cheese. almonds. honey white balsamic vinaigrette
CHEVRE SALAD$15.00
Haystack Mountain Goat Cheese . baby greens . dried cranberries . candied walnuts . sliced red onions . cherry tomatoes . red wine vinaigrette
MEXICAN STREET CORN DIP & CHIPS$14.00
roasted corn. cotija. cilantro. aioli. jalapeno. Denver Chip Co. artisan chips
CRAWFISH STUFFED TROUT$25.00
whole roasted trout. crawfish stuffing. smoked tomato grits. roasted asparagus. petite fennel apple salad garnish
BONELESS BEEF SHORT RIBS$30.00
slow braised short rib. port reduction . creamy cheddar grits . sauteed kale + bacon . shallot
ELK CHILI + CORNBREAD$15.00
cheddar cheese . sour cream
onion . chive . house-made cornbread
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN$18.00
Nashville hot sauce . kale + chimi ranch slaw . Texas Toast . dill pickles . pile of fries
PARKER BURGER$17.00
Parker Pastures, Gunnison, CO . 1/3 lb grass-fed + finished beef patty . American cheese . LTO slaw
pile of fries . toasted brioche bun
KID CHEESE Burger$10.00
¼ lb beef patty . toasted bun . fries or vegetable
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Takeout

Location

202 Elk Ave

Crested Butte CO

Sunday11:25 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:25 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

