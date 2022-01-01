Crested Butte restaurants you'll love
More about Public House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public House
202 Elk Ave, Crested Butte
|Popular items
|PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE
|$17.00
house smoked pulled pork . Hatch chili . house cheese sauce . fusilli pasta . tomatoes . leafy salad + honey balsamic vinaigrette
|PARKER BURGER
|$16.00
Parker Pastures, Gunnison, CO . 1/3 lb grass-fed + finished beef patty . American cheese . LTO slaw
pile of fries . toasted brioche bun
|KALE + ICE CAESAR
|$13.00
pickled golden raisins . parmesan . Mountain Oven “Birdseed” croutons . house Caesar dressing
More about Mikey's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mikey's Pizza
611 Third Street, Crested Butte
|Popular items
|The Margheritta
Olive oil with a hint of red sauce, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar, parmesan, croutons, tomato
|The Meathead
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, bacon
More about Montanya Distillers Tasting Room
Montanya Distillers Tasting Room
204 Elk Ave, Crested Butte
|Popular items
|New Fashioned
|$14.00
Oro Rum, raw sugar, muddle of cherry and orange, simple syrup, and citrus bitters, King Cube
|Strawberry Jive
|$14.00
Platino Rum with fresh orange, lemon, basil, mint, and simple syrup. Strawberry or mango.
|Sippers
|$7.00
