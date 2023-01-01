Tacos in Crested Butte
Crested Butte restaurants that serve tacos
More about BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte
|Mix & Match Tacos x3
|$22.00
served on flour tortillas
add beans and rice +5
|Solo Beef Taco
|$8.00
seasoned grilled steak, guasacaca,
onion, cilantro, lime 8ea 20(x3)
|Solo Pollo Tinga Taco
|$8.00
pulled chicken, taqueria salsa, shaved
cabbage, cotija, cilantro
7ea 18(x3)
More about Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte
Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte
500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte
|Tacos al Carbon
|$20.00
Skirt steak, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, in two corn tortillas. Served with cilantro rice & refried black beans.
|Tacos de Carnitas
|$18.00
Pork carnitas and tomatillo salsa, served with radish, onion, serrano peppers, avocado, and fresh corn tortillas.