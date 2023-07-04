Main picView gallery

The Wooden Nickel - new 222 Elk Ave

222 Elk Ave

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Main Menu

Appetizers

Mussels

$18.00

1 lb Prince Edward Island mussels in a white wine, garlic, and herb tomato sauce with 3 pieces of grilled bread

Art Hearts

$12.00

Chili spiced breaded cauliflower

Escargot

$14.00

7 per order, French herb compound butter, Havarti cheese, roasted garlic, and toasted bread

Coconut Shrimp

$32.00

Four jumbo beer battered shrimp, coconut flake, and coconut curry sauce

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Pan-blistered, spicy mayo and sea salt

Arancini

$18.00

Deep-fried risotto cakes stuffed with manchego, duck confit, mushroom, saffron marinara, and berry gastrique

Half Pound Crab Legs

$50.00

Soup and Salads

Soup Bowl

$11.00

Housemade

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrot strips, sliced apples, goat cheese, and candied walnuts

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$10.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Loaded Baker Fries

$10.00

Butternut n'Beets

$10.00

Bread

$4.00

Garlicky Green Beans

$10.00

Sandwiches

OB's Chx Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Red Bird chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and brioche

French Dip

$20.00

Thin shaved prime rib, French baguette, gruyere fondue, and au jus

Bomb Cali Burger

$20.00

House ground prime filet, American cheese, caramelized onions, Cali-style 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and brioche. Ask for a vegetarian option

Hot Butte Sandwich

$18.00

Entrées

Arctic Char

$48.00

Chow chow rice, bok choy, and pickled veg salad

Pork Ribeye

$42.00

12 oz, dry-aged and sous vide Beeler's Duroc pork, Greek potatoes, garlic green beans, and lemon dill gravy

Steak and Seafood

Elk Tenderloin

$63.00

8 oz, New Zealand

Filet Mignon

$55.00

Certified angus beef. 8 oz

NY Strip

$60.00

14 oz

Stuffed Portobello

$32.00

Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese mornay, balsamic, and capers

1/2 King Crab

$85.00

Drawn butter

Full King Crab

$50.00

Drawn butter

Lobster

$58.00

Maine lobster tail, drawn butter

Prime Rib

$48.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Sauces

Au Jus

$3.00

Bleu Cheese Butter

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Horse Radish

$3.00

Creamy Horse

$3.00

Drawn Butter

$2.00

Horse Zero

Creamy Horse Zero

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Champ Citrus Vin

$1.00

Hot Butte Sauce

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Soda and Juice

Coke

$4.00

Coke Diet

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Diet

$4.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

N/A Bar

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA

$7.00

Signature Mocktail

$7.00

Rogue CBD Seltzer

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Rocky Mtn Sodas

Root Beer

$7.00

Orange Cream

$7.00

Liquor

Agave

Alipus San Andres

$15.00

Astral Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Plata

$48.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

Del Maguey Crema

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Exotico Blanco

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Atral

$12.00

Gin

Bols Genever

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Fords

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Monkey 47 gin

$22.00

Spring 44 gin

$7.00

St. George Terroir

$10.00

Suntory Dry Gin Roku

$9.00

Tanqueray London

$9.00

The Botanist Islay Dry

$15.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Rum

Appleton Estate Signature

$8.00

Bacardi Spiced

$7.00

Bacardi Superior White

$7.00

Goslings Black

$7.00

Montanya Exclusiva

$15.00

Montanya Platino

$9.00

Rhum Barbancourt 15 yr Estate Rsv

$18.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Ten To One

$9.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$12.00

Brugal

$15.00

Pussers

$10.00

Lemon Arch

$10.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Rye

Basil Haydens

$13.00

Basil Haydens 10 yr

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Garrison Brothers Texas

$24.00

Hirsch Horizon

$15.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Laws Four Grain

$18.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark

$12.00

Templeton

$13.00

Whistlepig 10 yr

$15.00

Whistlepig 15 yr

$65.00

Whistlepig 18 yr

$85.00

Woodford Reserve 13 Rye

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Whistle Pig Farm Stock Rye

$50.00

High West

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$17.00

Bookers Bourbon

$22.00

Jack Single Barrel

$15.00

Gentlemen Jack

$18.00

Stranahans Whiskey

$12.00

Wheelhouse

$10.00

Laws Rye

$18.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Scotch/Foreign

Crown Royal 12

$12.00

Jameson Irish Black Barrel 12

$12.00

Jameson Irish 9

$9.00

Suntory Toki 9

$9.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt 15

$15.00

Nikka Yoichi Single Malt 15

$15.00

Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt 15

$15.00

Nikka Yamazaki Single Malt 12 yr

$15.00

Mars Iwai Whisky 45

$45.00

Johnny Walker Black 15

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue 48

$60.00

Laphroaig 10 yr 13

$13.00

Glen Livet 12 yr 15

$15.00

Oban 14 yr 13

$13.00

Glen Morangie ‘The Original’ 10 yr 15

$15.00

Dewars White Label 9

$9.00Out of stock

Famous Grouse 9

$9.00

Lagavulin 16 yr 15

$15.00

Carovado Pisco

$12.00

Liqueur

Absinthe ordinaire

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile

$9.00

Aperol Apertivo

$9.00

Atost Coffee

$9.00

Bigallet China China

$8.00

Borghetti Cafe Sport

$9.00

Campari Apertivo

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dom Benedictine

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Giffard Banane Bresil Premium

$9.00

Giffard Van de Madagascar

$9.00

Golden Moon Dry Curacao

$9.00

Leblon Cachaca

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Luxardo Fernet

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Metaxa Brandy 5 Star

$8.00

Nonino Amaro Quintessentia

$9.00

St. Germain Liqueur

$9.00

Ramazotti

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

Gnac's

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Ansac

$12.00

Vodka

Chopin Potato

$8.00

Chopin Rye

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Suntory Haku

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Vermouth

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Wine

BTG Red

Glass The Ritual Pinot Noir

$18.00

Glass Château Blaignan Bordeaux Blend

$17.00

Glass Kiki & Juan Tempranillo

$15.00

Glass Pedroncelli Bench Vineyards Merlot

$17.00

Glass Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$22.00

Glass Molly Dooker Cab Sauv

$12.00

BTG White

Glass Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Glass Prinz Salm ‘Two Princes’ Riesling

$15.00

Glass Brea Chardonnay

$16.00

Glass Tommasi Le Rosse Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Glass Pierre Sparr Spk Rose

$14.00

Glass Attems Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTG Rose/ Sparkling

Glass Pierre Sparr Brut Rose Cremant d’Alsace

$14.00

Glass Bisol Jeio Prosecco Rose

$13.00

Glass Sancerre Rose

$15.00

Red BTB

BTB The Prisoner Unshackled Cab Sauv

$63.00

BTB The Ritual Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTB Château Blaignan Bordeaux Blend

$52.00

BTB Kiki & Juan Tempranillo

$45.00

BTB Pedroncelli Bench Vineyards Merlot

$52.00

BTB Frog’s Leap Zinfandel

$72.00

BTB Esprit de Pavie Cabernet Blend

$66.00

BTB The Prisoner Red Blend

$120.00

BTB Halter Ranch ‘Ancestor’ Meritage

$105.00

BTB Trefethen Dragon’s Tooth Red Blend

$150.00

BTB Orin Swift 8 Yrs in the Desert

$114.00

BTB Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs PN

$83.00

BTB Elk Cove Mt Richmond PN

$110.00

BTB Merry Edwards PN

$150.00

BTB Beaux Freres PN

$140.00

BTB Goldeneye PN 2018

$88.00

BTB Molly Dooker ‘Two Left Feet’ Shiraz 2018

$62.00

BTB Bodegas Ontanon Gran Reserva Tempranillo 2010

$110.00

BTB Norton ‘Privado’ Malbec Bld 2016

$72.00

BTB Monte Zovo Amarone de Valpollicella 2016

$72.00

BTB Chateau Montelena

$145.00

BTB Odette 'Adaptation'

$145.00

BTB Austin Hope

$68.00

White BTB

BTB Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTB Prinz Salm ‘Two Princes’ Riesling

$45.00

BTB Brea Chardonnay

$48.00

BTB Tommasi Le Rosse Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTB William Fevre Chablis

$90.00

BTB Paul Hobbs RR Chardonnay

$126.00

BTB Darioush Signature Chardonnay

$114.00

BTB Rombauer Chardonnay

$90.00

BTB Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Sparkling

$62.00

BTB Pierre Sparr Brut Rose Cremant d'Alsace

$42.00

BTB Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Rose BTB

BTB Pierre Sparr Brut Rose Cremant d’Alsace

$42.00

BTB Bisol Prosecco Rose

$39.00

BTB Sancerre Rose

Signature Cocktails

Specialty Cocktail

Old Timer

$15.00

Blackberry Bliss

$15.00

Pineapple Picante

$15.00

Bee Line

$15.00

Peach Smash

$15.00

Iron Maid

$15.00

Pink Dragon

$15.00

DrkChoc Manhattan

$15.00

Nikeloshka

$8.00

Local Nickel

$6.00

Featured Cocktail

$17.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Ska Pinstripe Red Ale

$8.00

Bristol Beehive Honey Wheat

$8.00

Boulder Hoopla IPA

$8.00

Boulevard Ginger-Lemon Radler

$8.00

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

$8.00

Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

$8.00

Irwin Cervesa Mexican Lager

$8.00

Bottles and Cans

Montucky Cold Snacks

$6.00

Melvin Back in da Haze

$7.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Snow Capped Harvest Peach

$8.00

Snow Capped Plum Lemongrass

$8.00

Snow Capped Honeycrisp

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Colorado Bistro with modern cocktails

Location

222 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224

