Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

CP BURGER

review star

No reviews yet

433 E. Durant Ave.

Aspen, CO 81611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CP Burger
CP Fries
Tater Tots

BURGERS

CP Burger

$9.95

1/3 lb Burger, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, CP Sauce

Chicano "Fire" Burger

$11.25

1/3 lb Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Chili, CP Fire Sauce

Summit Burger

$11.95

1/3 lb Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, CP Sauce

Chicken Burger

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, CP Sauce

Tuna Burger

$12.25

Tuna, Kale, Miso-Vinaigrette, Tomato, Onion, Wasabi Aioli

Falafel Burger

$9.95

Hummus, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

Beef Patty

$5.00

Chicken Patty

$8.00

Tuna Patty

$8.00

Falafel Patty

$5.00

KIDS MEALS

CP Miner Meal

$11.25

Burger, American Cheese, Fries or Tater Tots, Soft Drink

Doggie Dog Meal

$11.25

100% All Beef Kosher Dog, Fries or Tater Tots, Soft Drink

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$11.25

Fries or Tater Tots, Soft Drink

Grilled Cheese Only

$7.00

Chicken Tender Meal

$11.25

Chicken Tenders Only

$8.25

No Kids Charge

$3.00

HOT DOGS

Durham Ranch Dog

$8.95

100% Wagyu Beef Dog

Ball Park Dog

$7.75

100% All Beef Kosher Dog

SALADS

Kale Salad

$11.25

Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Currants, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice

Chicana Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Chilies, Tortilla Strips, Feta, Cumin-Lemon Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette

SIDES

CP Fries

$4.75

Hand Cut French Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Tater Tots

$4.95

Edamame

$4.25

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of CP Sauce

$0.50

Side of CP Fire Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ sauce

$0.50

Sd Of Tzatziki

Sd Of Hummus

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Fiji Water Small

$4.00

16.9 oz.

Fiji Water Large

$7.00

1 liter

Perrier

$6.00

Sparkling Flavor

$5.00

Topo Chico

$6.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Organic 1% Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Fanta (Orange)

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$7.00

Arizona Tea Green

$5.00

Arizona Raspberry

$5.00

Apple Juce

$5.00

BEER

Beer

SPIKED SHAKES

Spiked Naughty Monkey

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Bananas, Vanilla Vodka, Butterscotch Schnapps

Spiked Don Pedro

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Kahlua, Spiced Whiskey or Amarula

Spiked XO Chino

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Patron XO Coffee Liqueur, Amaretto

Spiked Root Beer Float

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Root Beer Liqueur

Spiked Strawberries and Cream

$12.00

Strawberry Ice Cream, Malibu, Bourbon Cream

Spiked CP Carajillo

$12.00

Licor 43, Coffee Liqueur, Coffee Ice Cream

Mini Spiked Shake

$8.00Out of stock

MILK SHAKES

Black & White Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Oreo Munch Shake

$7.00

Coffee Ice Cream, Oreos, Chocolate Syrup

Cookies & Cream

$7.00

Coffee Toffee Shake

$7.00

Coffee Ice Cream, Heath Bar, Caramel, Chocolate Syrup

Banana Split Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Bananas, Strawberries, Chocolate Syrup

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Coffee Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Add Malt

$1.50

ACTIVITY

SKATING

$12.00

MINI GOLF

$12.00

SKATING NO RENTAL

$8.00

WINE

Moet

$22.00

Wine Pinot Noir

$12.00

Cabernet Wine

$12.00

Wine Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Rose

$12.00

Rose Btl Event

$68.00

Red Bottle Event

$68.00

White Bottle Event

$56.00

LIQUOR

Mixed Drink

$9.00

UNIFORMS

Free T-Shirt

Out of stock

Extra T-Shirt

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Aspen-style fast food—high-quality beef, tuna & falafel burgers, hotdogs, truffle fries, Lulu Wilson's famous kale salad, milkshakes & spiked shakes. Ice-skating in the winter and mini-golf in the summer.

Website

Location

433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

Gallery
CP Burger image
CP Burger image
CP Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sure Thing Burger - Basalt, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 373
729 E Valley Rd Basalt, CO 81621
View restaurantnext
Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 78
202 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Brass Anvil
orange star4.7 • 37
348 Main St Carbondale, CO 81623
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Aspen

French Alpine Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,118
400 E Hopkins Ave Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Paradise Bakery - Aspen
orange star4.5 • 1,003
320 S Galena St Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - Aspen
orange star4.4 • 732
38750 SH-82 E Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Bosq
orange star4.6 • 646
312 S. Mill Street Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
orange star4.3 • 606
316 E Hopkins Ave Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Campo De Fiori
orange star4.1 • 602
205 S Mill St, Space 109 Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aspen
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston