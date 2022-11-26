Burgers
CP BURGER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving Aspen-style fast food—high-quality beef, tuna & falafel burgers, hotdogs, truffle fries, Lulu Wilson's famous kale salad, milkshakes & spiked shakes. Ice-skating in the winter and mini-golf in the summer.
433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, CO 81611
