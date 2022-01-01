Fajitas in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about M'Xuma Mexican Grill
M'Xuma Mexican Grill
42091 Cypress Pkwy, Punta Gorda
|Fajita Combo
|$25.00
|Fajitas
|$20.00
Choice of grilled protein, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions. Choice of beans, rice, guacamole, homemade crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Fajita Trio
|$28.00
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
24901 Sandhill blvd, Punta Gorda
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)