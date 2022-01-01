Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Punta Gorda

Punta Gorda restaurants
Punta Gorda restaurants that serve fajitas

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda

Avg 3.8 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
M'Xuma Mexican Grill

42091 Cypress Pkwy, Punta Gorda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Combo$25.00
Fajitas$20.00
Choice of grilled protein, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions. Choice of beans, rice, guacamole, homemade crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Fajita Trio$28.00
