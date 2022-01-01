Go
Purple Toad Winery image

Purple Toad Winery

Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

423 Reviews

$$

4275 Old US Hwy 45 S

Paducah, KY 42003

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

4275 Old US Hwy 45 S, Paducah KY 42003

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rolling Hills Country Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Parlor

No reviews yet

The Parlor originated in 1984, by Tommy and Cyndi Morreau, the restaurant is operated now by Ryan, their son. There are not many independent restaurants left in Paducah and even less are as old as we are, we attribute it to lots of hard work and because of you our great customers! Some of our recipes are older than our restaurant as they were either handed down by generations of our family or were at least influenced by them. Some of these influences can be found with my Grandmother Betty (Moo Moo) Morreau’s Tycoon Salad or our homemade spaghetti sauce influenced by the cooking skills of my Mom (Cyndi) and her mom, Velma (Mee Maw) Wilson. We still continue to spend hours in the kitchen with new recipes and ideas to continue to serve you for another 30 years. So whether you are new to the area or an ole local, come see us and we will do everything we can to take care of you!

Jbella's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Kentuckys finest pizza

Red's Donut and Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Purple Toad Winery

orange star4.7 • 423 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston