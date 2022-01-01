Rolling Hills Country Club

The Parlor

The Parlor originated in 1984, by Tommy and Cyndi Morreau, the restaurant is operated now by Ryan, their son. There are not many independent restaurants left in Paducah and even less are as old as we are, we attribute it to lots of hard work and because of you our great customers! Some of our recipes are older than our restaurant as they were either handed down by generations of our family or were at least influenced by them. Some of these influences can be found with my Grandmother Betty (Moo Moo) Morreau’s Tycoon Salad or our homemade spaghetti sauce influenced by the cooking skills of my Mom (Cyndi) and her mom, Velma (Mee Maw) Wilson. We still continue to spend hours in the kitchen with new recipes and ideas to continue to serve you for another 30 years. So whether you are new to the area or an ole local, come see us and we will do everything we can to take care of you!

