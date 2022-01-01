Go
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom

Local, from scratch Italian inspired fare, served in a hip & casual environment. Located in the historic SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas.

1318 S Main Street

Popular Items

FUNGHI$18.00
olive oil, cremini, button, shiitake, spinach, onion, mozzarella, truffle oil
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$4.00
parmesan, balsamic glaze, house made croutons, spice
MEATBALLS$12.00
house made, pork and beef, polenta, marinara, parmesan, basil
PEPPERONI$16.00
pomodoro, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs
SALSICCIA$16.00
pomodoro, fennel sausage, peppadew, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs
CAESAR$10.00
romaine, parmesan, chili flake, crouton, tossed
SPICY HONEY & SOPRESSATA$20.00
olive oil, spiced salami, mozzarella, tomato, spicy honey, crisped basil, chili flake
MARGHERITA$15.00
pomodoro, mozarella, basil, olive oil drizzle
JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA$17.00
Location

Little Rock AR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
