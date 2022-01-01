Go
Ralph and Ava's Kitchen & Bar

6 W Main St

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$13.00
pickled red onion, arugula, pickle, garlic aioli, truffalo sauce, brioche
Crab Rangoon Dip$11.00
Crispy won ton chips, thai chili, green onion
Sticky Grilled Wings$13.00
sticky sauce, herbed ranch, celery & carrots
Tenderloin$13.00
Breaded or grilled, crisp lettuce, pickle, dijonnaise, pickled red onion
Steak Frites$20.00
10oz marinated sirloin, compound butter, truffle fries
Fish & Chips$16.00
Taxman beer batter, curry tartar, charred lemon, fries, slaw
Firecracker Cauliflower$9.00
tempura fried, spicy sauce, herbed ranch
R & A Burger$13.00
white cheddar, bacon jam, crisp lettuce, pickle, onion, house sauce, brioche
Grilled Chicken$13.00
fresh basil, bacon jam, sundried tomatoes, provolone, garlic aioli, brioche
Side House Salad$5.00
6 W Main St

Mooresville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Morgan’s

Nigh Brewing Company

Nonna’s by So Italian

CJ's Pizza

