Rao's Bakery - Nederland

Rao's Bakery was established in 1941 and is a very unique concept, which includes a full-service bakery, deli, specialty coffee drinks. Come in and enjoy!

3504 Farm to Market Road 365

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sugar Cookie$0.99
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
Red Velvet
Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs on top.
Bagged Sugar Cookies$12.00
12 glazed sugar cookies bagged in clear cello bag with color ribbon.
Carmella Latte
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
Wedding Cake
White cake, white buttercream icing and white pearls on top
Carmella Latte$5.15
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
Mini ham and cheese croissant$1.65
Mini Croissant with ham and cheese
Turtle Fudge
Chocolate cake with fudge icing and caramel drizzled on top with nuts.
Plain Croissant$2.25
Gourmet Cookie$1.99
Location

3504 Farm to Market Road 365

Nederland TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

