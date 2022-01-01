RC McGraws Bar and Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
57 Reviews
2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd
Manhattan, KS 66502
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan KS 66502
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Vista Drive In
Fixin' it like you like it since 1964
Rockin K's
Come on in and enjoy!
Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
Kites
An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
Come on in and enjoy!