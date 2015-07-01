Go
Toast

Bourbon and Baker

Midwestern and Southern-inspired plates paired with a full bar, an extensive whiskey collection AND a specialty bakery! The Bakery whips up irresistible sweet treats at its walk-in retail counter and advance order indulges for your special celebrations. Locally owned in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.

312 Poyntz Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (925 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttercream Frosted Sugar Cookie Bunnies with Marshmallow Tails$15.00
Box of 6 sugar cookie bunnies topped with buttercream with a housemade marshmallow tail. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
The Birthday Cake, 6"$35.00
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box.**24-hour notice is required for this item**
Blackberry Lemon Cheesecake Pie$35.00
Blackberry swirl lemon cheesecake pie in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream and lemon curd. Serves 8. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
Honey Oat Dinner Rolls$10.00
One dozen honey oat dinner rolls. Slightly sweet, hearty, egg washed, and topped with oats. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
Carrot Cake, 6"$45.00
Spiced carrot cake filled with pecan cream and frosted with cream cheese frosting, finished with toasted pecans. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 6"$40.00
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lemon buttermilk buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**
Raspberry Lemon Scones$16.50
Butter and cream scones with lemon zest and fresh raspberries - pack of 6. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
Cupcakes, 12$30.00
One dozen cupcakes. Please choose one flavor per dozen: Birthday, Black & White, Chocolate Chocolate, German Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, Passionfruit Lime, Blueberry Crumble, Carrot. Please add flavor request to "Special Instruction." **48-hour notice is required**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

312 Poyntz Ave

Manhattan KS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flight Crew Coffee

No reviews yet

A flight themed coffee shop in Manhattan, KS. Our coffee gives you wings.

THE CHEF CAFE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tallgrass Tap House

No reviews yet

Tallgrass Tap House is an 11,000-square-foot brewpub located at 320 Poyntz Avenue in the historic, revitalized downtown district of Manhattan, Kansas. Blending a modern, comfortable aesthetic with rustic accents, the Tap House has
ample indoor seating with additional outdoor seating available seasonally on the rooftop patio, overlooking downtown toward the Flint Hills. At the core of the Tap House is a 10-barrel brewhouse that produces a rotating lineup of craft brews featured on tap.

Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston