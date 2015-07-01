Bourbon and Baker
Midwestern and Southern-inspired plates paired with a full bar, an extensive whiskey collection AND a specialty bakery! The Bakery whips up irresistible sweet treats at its walk-in retail counter and advance order indulges for your special celebrations. Locally owned in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.
312 Poyntz Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 Poyntz Ave
Manhattan KS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
