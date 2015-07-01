Go
Toast

Finn's Neighborhood Pub

Come in and enjoy your home away from home, where everyone truly does know your name!!!

317 Poyntz Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music

Location

317 Poyntz Ave

Manhattan KS

Sunday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE CHEF CAFE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

fiVe: a new american restaurant

No reviews yet

Global Flavors Local Ingredients!

Bourbon and Baker

No reviews yet

Midwestern and Southern-inspired plates paired with a full bar, an extensive whiskey collection AND a specialty bakery! The Bakery whips up irresistible sweet treats at its walk-in retail counter and advance order indulges for your special celebrations. Locally owned in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston