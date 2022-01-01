Go
Toast
  • /
  • Columbia
  • /
  • Recreation Athletics Northwest

Recreation Athletics Northwest

Come in and enjoy!

140 Diamond Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mountain Dew$3.00
Gatorade Glacier Freeze$3.50
Popcorn$2.00
French Fries Basket$3.00
Cheese Pizza$3.00
Roasted Wings 6ea$7.00
Crispy Roasted Wings
Roasted Wings 8ea$9.00
Crispy Roast Wings
Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.50
Hot Dogs w/ Chili$3.75
Pepperoni Pizza$3.50
See full menu

Location

140 Diamond Lane

Columbia SC

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

We have been serving our community for more than 15 years! Join us for lunch and dinner every day or place a takeout order at (803) 772-7811 or through Toast. We cannot wait to see you!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Krab Kingz Seafood serves South Florida style crab/shrimp boil dishes. We also offer Fried Seafood and local seafood favorites.

Inakaya Watanabe

No reviews yet

Mellow sushi house providing inventive & traditional rolls, plus cooked Japanese entrees.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston