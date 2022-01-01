Red Apron / BSIDE

Go
Trendy, whole-animal butcher offering sandwiches, charcuterie, beer & wine in old-world digs.

8298 Glass Alley

Red Apron Original w/o Fries$11.00
Beef Fat Fries$6.00
Beef Fat Fries, tossed with Garlic Confit, fresh Rosemary, with a side of Ranch Aioli & Ketchup
*Can be fried in Canola oil*
Red Apron Original$16.00
2 Beef patties, American cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Island sauce, House Pickles, Brioche bun, side of Beef fat fries & Ketchup
Beef & Blue$12.75
Rare Roast Beef, Calabrian aioli, Whipped Blue Cheese, Pickled red onions, Mixed Greens, Sub roll
The Italian$12.00
Three Red Apron meats, Aged provolone, Pickled peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Herb vinaigrette, Sub roll
Hot Wagyu Pastrami$13.00
Red Apron Wagyu Pastrami, Red Cabbage Slaw, Island sauce, Swiss cheese, Sub roll
8298 Glass Alley

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
