Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Leawood, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

11851 Roe Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2586 reviews)

Popular Items

EXP Charred Woodfired Wings$16.00
Full pound of ancho-chile spiced wings, ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
EXP Thai Chicken$15.00
Chopped grilled chicken breast, crisp veggies, soda noodles, crushed peanuts, sesame seed, rice vinegar-peanut dressing
EXP Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
EXP Adobo Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Marinated woodfired shrimp, baja slaw, pepper jack cheese, pineapple salsa, pico, adobo crema, cotija cheese, pepitas
EXP Sonora Chicken Salad$15.00
Ancho Woodfire grilled chicken breast, charred sweet corn, grape tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, Cotija, red onion, radish, black beans, pepitas, crisp tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette, avocado - jalapeno aioli
EXP Prime Rib Egg Rolls$16.00
Shaved prime rib, swiss cheese, peppers, onions, comeback sauce
EXP Chimichurri Salmon Salad$18.00
Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11851 Roe Ave

Leawood KS

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
