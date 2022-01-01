Go
Remedy House

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

429 Rhode Island Street

Buffalo, NY 14213

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$2.00
Italian Hoagie$7.50
Genoa salami, smoked ham, capicola, ramp ricotta, giardiniera, garlic aioli, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Egg on a Roll$6.00
Scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar on a house-made roll
Iced Latte$4.25
A double shot of espresso with 10oz milk served over ice
Turkey Club Hoagie$7.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, roasted fennel, pistachio pesto, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Cold Brew$3.50
The Veggie Hoagie$7.00
Roasted eggplant, artichoke hearts, red peppers, carrots and greens with a vegan garlic aioli on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Iced Vanilla Lavender Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla lavender syrup and milk served over ice
Latte$4.25
A double shot of espresso with 10oz steamed milk
Special Egg on a Roll$9.00
Our classic breakfast sandwich with slow roasted brisket and ancho chile aioli
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo NY 14213

