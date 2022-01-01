Go
Reno.

Wood-fired pizzas, pasta & salads for dinner. Wood-fired bagels, breakfast sandwiches & salads for weekend brunch. Cocktails, beer, and wine to go always!

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2607 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)

Popular Items

Quinoa Salad$13.00
Arugula, grapes, parmesan, walnuts, dijon vinaigrette
Jo Snow Lemonade$2.75
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Pine$13.50
Fried chicken thigh, white cheddar, hot honey, dill pickles, on house made brioche
Logan$13.50
Roasted turkey, tomato, spinach, red onion, white cheddar, pepita-chipotle-basil pesto on house made multigrain
Jo Snow Italian Soda$2.75
Master Blaster$13.50
Pork carnitas, pickled red onion, provolone, dijon on house made ciabatta
Mighty Manis$13.50
Meatballs, provolone, garlic butter & herbs on house made baguette
Olympian$12.50
Veggie patty, Vegan tofu ricotta, frisée, red onion, garlic confit, brioche bun
Vinny$15.00
Prosciutto, capitola, genoa salami, basil pesto, provolone, artichoke hearts, red pepper, arugula on house made sun-dried tomato focaccia
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2607 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
