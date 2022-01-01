Reno.
Wood-fired pizzas, pasta & salads for dinner. Wood-fired bagels, breakfast sandwiches & salads for weekend brunch. Cocktails, beer, and wine to go always!
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2607 N Milwaukee Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2607 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Con Todo
Come in and enjoy!
Midlane Esports
Come on in and enjoy!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Passion House Coffee
Coffee + Music + Love