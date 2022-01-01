Richter Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
153 S Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
153 S Main St
Boerne TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Richter
Richter is located in historic downtown Boerne. The Richter Family of Restaurants offers a bakery, wine and beer bar, and a full service restaurants on the second floor serving cocktails and American cuisine on it's open-aired patio.
The Blacksmith Grill
Boerne's family friendly burger joint, located at 103 N Main Street.
blacksmithgrillboerne.com
The Dienger Trading Co
Welcome!
Free Roam Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!