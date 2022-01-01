Go
Toast

259 Brantley's Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

259 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

259 S Main St

Boerne TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blacksmith Grill

No reviews yet

Boerne's family friendly burger joint, located at 103 N Main Street. Burgers, Shakes, Arcade and Fun. Opening Soon
blacksmithgrillboerne.com

Richter Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dienger Trading Co

No reviews yet

Welcome!

Richter

No reviews yet

Richter is located in historic downtown Boerne. The Richter Family of Restaurants offers a bakery, wine and beer bar, and a full service restaurants on the second floor serving cocktails and American cuisine on it's open-aired patio.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston