Go
Toast

Rincon Argentino

Wood stone empanadas, steak sandwiches & other Argentinian eats in a colorful and authentic environment.

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

2525 Arapahoe Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

#5 Pollo$4.35
#3 Gaucho$4.35
#10 Caprese$4.35
#9 Jamón Y Queso$4.35
#1 Tradicional$4.35
#4 Criolla$4.35
#2 Carne Picante$4.35
#8 Pollo Barbacoa$4.35
#15 Choclo$4.35
#12 Patagonia$4.35
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2525 Arapahoe Ave

Boulder CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

No reviews yet

Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.

Zolo

No reviews yet

Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO

Le French Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Motomaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston