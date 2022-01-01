Go
  • Columbia
  • Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia

410 Columbiana Drive

Popular Items

Plantains$7.00
Plantains covered in cinnamon and sugar and fried.
Red Velvet$9.00
Dozen Cheese Bread$5.00
Brazilian yucca cheese bread.
Grilled Pineapple$6.00
Fire-roasted pineapple coated in a blend of cinnamon and sugar.
Lamb Chops$23.00
Marinated with lemon and pepper seasoned salt.
FAMILY PLATTER FOR FOUR$89.95
Filet Mignon$18.00
Most tender cut of beef.
FAMILY PLATTER FOR TWO$52.95
FAMILY PLATTER FOR ONE$28.95
Flank Steak$18.00
Bottom sirloin.
Location

410 Columbiana Drive

Columbia SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
