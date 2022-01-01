Go
Bastrop County's best burgers, 18 years running.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2804 Highway 21 E • $$

Avg 4 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Roadhouse Wings$9.95
Besemes$6.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.50
Steak Burrito$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2804 Highway 21 E

Bastrop TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
