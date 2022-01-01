Go
Bay Meadows, San Mateo

Popular Items

Tejano$12.99
Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.
Springtime$13.49
Chimichurri, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Greens
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Brussels Sprouts$6.99
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil,
Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles
Heritage$13.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.
Kids Burger Combo$11.49
Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
Russet Fries$4.49
Farmers Market Salad$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
The Classic$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
Location

3081 South Delaware Street

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
