Bay Meadows, San Mateo
MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS
3081 South Delaware Street
Popular Items
Location
3081 South Delaware Street
San Mateo CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MidiCi
Come in and enjoy!
The Refuge
The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos, Menlo Park or San Mateo.
www.refugesc.com
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Shiki Sushi Park Place
Thanks for your support!