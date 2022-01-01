Go
Banner picView gallery

Roaming Rooster

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23

Chantilly, VA 20151

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fountain Drink$2.49
The Club$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Honey Butter$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
Honey Butter$0.75
Wings$8.39
(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)
Fries$4.39
(hand cut twice fried)
The Buffalo$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)
OG Nashville$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Chicken Tenders$8.49
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23, Chantilly VA 20151

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bravo Catering
orange starNo Reviews
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
orange star3.9 • 1,106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly
orange star3.2 • 31
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Honor Brewing Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
14004A Willard Road Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chantilly

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Farmtruck Pizza & Greens
orange star4.7 • 522
14385 Newbrook Dr. Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse
orange star4.3 • 290
4970 Westcroft Blvd Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chantilly

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Roaming Rooster

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston