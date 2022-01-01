Go
Rocket Fired Pizza

Popular Items

Kid's Pizza & 12oz drink$4.99
7" kid size pizza with 1 topping and a 12oz drink
Chocolate Chip 12"$5.25
Ranch Cup$0.50
Bone-in 10pcs$10.99
Two Top 12"$9.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite 2 toppings. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
Craft Your Own 12"$11.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and 3 to 8 toppings. Choose from a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies to create your own pizza masterpiece. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
One Top 12"$8.85
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite topping. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!
Garlic Butter Cup$0.50
Cheesy Bread 12"$6.00
Super lift crust, alfredo mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce
Bone-in 6pcs$7.99
Location

292 US Hwy 68 East

Benton KY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
