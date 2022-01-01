Go
Roger's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

869 Central Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
8 Mozzarella Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Pick TWO$16.00
Pick TWO Appetizer - choose from Chicken Tenders, Chicken Wings, Onion Rings, Hand Cut Fries, Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries, Mozzarella Sticks or Fried Mushrooms.
Garden Salad$8.00
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers.
BYO CALZONE$11.75
Our Original Style Pizza turned into a CALZONE with our homemade sauce and lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Choose your favorite toppings.
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Asagio, Romano and Parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing.
SMALL 10" PIZZA$10.75
Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Choose your favorite toppings.
LARGE 15" PIZZA$16.75
Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Choose your favorite toppings.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Choose either 1/2 pound or full pound of our fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Create your own, add your favorite veggies.
COBB Salad$15.00
Lettuce, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, avocado, a hard boiled egg & grilled chicken. Served with our own honey mustard dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

869 Central Avenue

Dover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
