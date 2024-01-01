Go
Main picView gallery

Romano's Macaroni Grill - Harrisburg, PA

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2531 Brindle Dr.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2531 Brindle Dr., Harrisburg PA 17110

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheezzy Pie
orange starNo Reviews
4315 Jonestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 - Colonial Park
orange starNo Reviews
10 North Houcks Road Colonial Park, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4083 Londonderry Road Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Bellia's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2256 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Colonial Road Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg
orange starNo Reviews
50 N CAMERON STREET HARRISBURG, PA 17101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harrisburg

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 North Front Street Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
orange star4.8 • 165
4455 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Feed Your Soul
orange star4.3 • 88
421 Friendship Road, Suite 4 Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Harrisburg

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Romano's Macaroni Grill - Harrisburg, PA

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston